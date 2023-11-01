The book on erotica

Many adults continue to enjoy active sexual lives well into their 70s and beyond. However, it's common for couples to fall into ruts. One way to spice things up — and perhaps strengthen your relationship in the process — is to read erotica together.

"Reading and listening stimulates your largest sexual organ: your brain," says Dr. Sharon Bober, director of the Sexual Health Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Reading erotica as a couple creates a safe environment to communicate desires and explore fantasies together. You are allowing yourself to go to an exciting place that feels outside your comfort zone, and it can be a wonderful way to break up your bedroom routine."