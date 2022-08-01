Mind & Mood

The art of monotasking

Focusing your attention on only one task at a time is the secret to performing tasks correctly.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man reading a book while sitting at a table

You may think you can do everything at once, but you can't — and shouldn't.

Science has shown that when people multitask, they become more easily distracted and less productive, score lower on tests for recalling information, and make more errors. The reason is simple: the brain cannot devote equal attention to multiple tasks that require high-level brain function.

"For older adults, multitasking increases the chance of making more serious mistakes," says Lydia Cho, a psychologist and neuropsychologist with Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. "For instance, you could begin to pay bills, switch to another task, and then forget to go back and finish. Or you could get distracted juggling so many things that you forget to take your medication, or even take it twice."

Distraction reaction

Older adults especially struggle with multitasking because aging brains have more trouble blocking distractions. Distractions can impair their working memory — the capacity to hold and access information over a brief period.

"Working memory helps you perform everyday mental tasks, such as learning a telephone number and then entering it into a smartphone, and following a conversation," says Cho. "It also helps you conduct complex tasks, like reasoning, comprehension, and learning."

Mono, not multi

The solution to breaking free from multitasking is to monotask, meaning you focus on only one job until it's completed. "This approach lowers the burden on working memory, reduces your vulnerability to distraction, and helps you complete the task more efficiently and quickly," says Cho.

Effective monotasking revolves around managing time well, working for brief periods, blocking distractions, and managing stress. Here are several strategies that can help you improve in these areas.

List only two daily priorities. People get caught in the multitasking trap by taking on too many projects. When faced with multiple to-do items, choose the top two and leave the others for another day. "Write them into a weekly or daily planner, or add them to your phone or computer's calendar, so you know which ones require attention," says Cho.

Set aside time. Create a defined time frame for your task and commit to it. "The important part about blocking out time is respecting it," says Cho.

Work in intervals. Research has found that working in intervals helps with monotasking, especially for people who struggle with attention. With intervals, you work for a set time followed by a brief mental break, and then you repeat the cycle until the task is finished. (See "A time for intervals.") "The back-and-forth between work and rest helps establish a rhythm, where your brain knows when to work and when to rest," says Cho.

A time for intervals

A popular interval method is the Pomodoro Technique, in which you set a 25-minute timer and work straight through, followed by a five-minute break, and then repeat. (You can adjust the work time as needed.) There are many apps for smartphones and computers that follow the Pomodoro Technique, such as Pomodoro, Forest, and Focus Keeper.

Block distractions. One study found that a three-second interruption can double your risk of making errors when performing a task. Create a distraction-free environment when monotasking. Stay away from the Internet, TV, and other stimuli. Turn off your phone, or set it to "do not disturb" to block calls and notifications. "Every time you switch from a task to a distraction and then back, it takes time and brain energy to refocus, and the work ends up taking longer than it should," says Cho.

Manage stress. Spikes in the stress hormone cortisol diminish working memory storage and retrieval, according to Cho. "Anything you can do to reduce and manage stress can support the brain for monotasking," she says. For example, do more aerobic exercise, schedule regular social engagements, devote time to a spiritual or religious practice, or consider psychotherapy.

Practice being in the moment. Train your brain for monotasking by practicing ways to stay present and focused. For instance, do a daily five- to 10-minute meditation: silently count your breaths in repeated sets of 10. Reading is another great exercise; set aside 10 to 20 minutes every day to read, and take breaks when your attention drifts.

Image: © Westend61/Jo Kirchherr/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease featured image

Mind & Mood

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label featured image

Staying Healthy

Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Brain and Cognitive Health Concentration & Focus Memory

You might also be interested in…

Improving Concentration and Focus

This instructive guide from Harvard Medical School offers practical, proven, commonsense strategies to recapture your concentration and maintain your brain’s alertness and fitness. Improving Concentration and Focus addresses four focus-hindering factors you can control. You’ll discover why multi-tasking can actually erode memory skills and learn ways to give your brain essential “downtime.”  You’ll also learn what you can do to improve cognitive function and speed.

 

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.