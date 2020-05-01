Mind & Mood

Testing for dementia

If you or someone else suspects early signs of memory loss, here's how you can find out if there's a problem.

5a76f142-2757-4e0a-906b-ec8473a8ff9e

There's no cure for dementia, and you cannot substantially reverse its effects, but there are ways to possibly slow its progression. But first, you need to know if you — or a loved one — may have a memory disorder. "Unfortunately, there is not one single test that confirms dementia while you are alive," says Dr. Julie Brody Magid, clinical director of the Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital Memory Disorders Assessment Clinic. "The testing process is multilayered and takes many things into consideration. Going through this evaluation may help identify memory problems before they get worse."

Know the symptoms

Symptoms of dementia include memory loss, problem-solving difficulties, and language issues. Behavior and emotions also can be affected. Symptoms are often subtle early on, and then get progressively worse. They can increasingly interfere with daily life tasks, like remembering to attend appointments, take medication, or pay bills. People also may have trouble preparing meals or driving safely.

Alzheimer's is one type of dementia and the most common. Symptoms include difficulty retaining just-learned information and recalling recent conversations. People with Alzheimer's also may have trouble tracking upcoming events and may make repetitive comments.

Multiple dementia tests

People sometimes notice these symptoms and chalk them up to normal aging — which it could be. However, it is also common for a spouse, friend, or family member to notice signs before the person affected notices them. If you or someone else have concerns about your memory or other aspects of thinking, see your primary care physician.

Your doctor may begin with a brief screening test, such as the Mini-Mental Status Exam or the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. These dementia tests take about 10 minutes and include such tasks as learning a list of words and then recalling them minutes later and identifying the similarities between words. "The purpose of cognitive screening is to see if certain skills are sharp or weak," says Dr. Brody Magid.

Your doctor will assess whether your screening test score and symptoms merit further dementia testing. If that is the case, he or she will refer you to a memory clinic for a full assessment. This often consists of two parts: a neuropsychological evaluation and biomarker tests.

Neuropsychological evaluation. This process lasts around four hours and includes a series of in-depth analyses, such as one-on-one interviews and written and oral tests. These assessments are designed to gauge specific cognitive functions, like attention, problem solving, spatial skills, and executive functioning. The neuropsychologist discusses the person's daily cognitive and memory issues in more detail to better understand when and how often difficulties occur, and the functional problems they cause.

The neuropsychological test scores are compared with what an average person of the same age and education level may experience. "This helps to determine if memory problems are suggestive of dementia or part of normal aging," says Dr. Brody Magid. It is typical to be retested after 12 to 18 months if early dementia is suspected.

Biomarker tests. In many cases, an MRI scan is ordered to look for structural changes in the brain, like small lesions or changes in the white matter. "These could indicate damage to brain tissue due to small strokes and suggest that memory issues may be related to vascular disease, also known as vascular dementia," says Dr. Brody Magid.

The brain scan also can show shrinkage of the cortex (the area that processes memory, attention, and problem solving) or less volume in the hippocampus (the region involved in short- and long-term memory). "There is some degree of brain shrinkage with normal aging, but significant changes in brain volume may suggest a higher probability of early Alzheimer's," says Dr. Brody Magid.

A specialized PET scan is sometimes used. It can detect a buildup of amyloid protein, a marker of Alzheimer's. However, it is not covered by Medicare and can cost around $5,000 out of pocket.

Taking it all in

Your doctor reviews everything and if a cognitive disorder is confirmed, it's categorized as mild, moderate, or severe. This can help the doctor prescribe the best available treatments.

If Alzheimer's is suspected, some drugs can help slow symptom progression. If the diagnosis is vascular dementia, it's important to manage cardiovascular risk factors like taking medications to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels, exercising regularly, and following a heart-healthy diet.

The bottom line is that when it comes to memory loss, you have to be as proactive as with any other health issue, says Dr. Brody Magid. "The longer you wait to take action, the fewer tools are available."

Image: © Motortion/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk featured image

Mind & Mood

Some blood pressure drugs may lower dementia risk
New details about loneliness and dementia risk featured image

Mind & Mood

New details about loneliness and dementia risk
Making sense of dementia trends featured image

Mind & Mood

Making sense of dementia trends
Alzheimer's Disease Healthy Aging Medical Tests & Procedures Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.