Protecting yourself from Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia: between 60% and 80% of patients with dementia have Alzheimer's. The disease is associated with excessive accumulation of tangles and clumps of protein in and around brain cells. These tangles and clumps make it difficult for brain cells to communicate with one another and may be the reason for the cells' demise.

Scientists don't fully understand what causes some people to get Alzheimer's and others not. However, some factors, like advancing age and family history, are associated with a higher risk. Alzheimer's has no cure, so the primary focus is on slowing the disease's progress once specific biological changes are detected or early symptoms appear. In addition, recent research suggests that it's possible to lower your risk for developing Alzheimer's, no matter your age or family history.