Older adults with vision problems face higher dementia risks

Older adults with vision problems face significantly higher risks of dementia, a new analysis suggests.

The study, published online July 13, 2023, by JAMA Ophthalmology, built on earlier data from a nationally representative survey of older adults conducted in 2021. Researchers performed vision and cognitive tests on nearly 3,000 adults 71 and older (average age 77, 55% women). They assessed participants' up-close and distance vision on a digital tablet and administered tests of memory and thinking ability. Participants also provided medical records that included any existing diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.

Eye Health Healthy Aging

