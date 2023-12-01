Mind & Mood
Older adults with vision problems face higher dementia risks
Older adults with vision problems face significantly higher risks of dementia, a new analysis suggests.
The study, published online July 13, 2023, by JAMA Ophthalmology, built on earlier data from a nationally representative survey of older adults conducted in 2021. Researchers performed vision and cognitive tests on nearly 3,000 adults 71 and older (average age 77, 55% women). They assessed participants' up-close and distance vision on a digital tablet and administered tests of memory and thinking ability. Participants also provided medical records that included any existing diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.