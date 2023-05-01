How to deal with grief

Almost everyone will experience grief at some point in their lives. Traditionally, it occurs after the passing of a family member, a friend, or even a pet. But it also can arise if someone you know suffers a permanent health-related setback, such as dementia, stroke, or cancer.

Grief can also occur from sudden changes in health or important life events, like a recent move or the end of a relationship, or after witnessing traumatic events, such as natural disasters and mass shootings.