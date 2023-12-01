A cure for the wintertime blues?

Winter begins on December 21, but the time of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is already under way. SAD is a type of depression that begins in late fall and early winter and usually abates in spring. The exact cause of SAD is unknown, but researchers believe lack of sunlight is the primary contributor.

"SAD is not a minor condition, but because people typically experience it only during certain months, they don't see it as serious," says Dr. Richard Schwartz, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. "People should not ignore the signs of SAD and should seek treatment if they appear, as left alone, SAD can escalate to serious health issues."