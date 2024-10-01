Play the dating game

Dating was rarely easy when you were young, and it can be especially difficult as you age. Recent statistics show that 21% of men ages 65 and older are single, but 75% of single older adults of both sexes say they are not looking for a relationship.

"That hesitation may be connected to the anxiety of how to pursue a new relationship, since they probably haven't dated in a long time," says Dr. Sharon Bober, founding director of the Sexual Health Program at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "But men should explore dating if they are interested, as there are many new ways for older singles to meet."