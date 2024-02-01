Overcoming bedroom barriers

Every aspect of your life changes over time, and your sexual life is no exception.

"Partners in relationships face many challenges that can affect intimacy, whether those are health issues, physical changes, or fluctuations in desire," says Dr. Sharon Bober, director of the Sexual Health Program at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Older couples often have core beliefs, including that their sex life is bound to diminish or that individuals need to conform to a certain ideal as they age, but with communication, planning, and creativity, both partners can continue to enjoy a satisfying sexual relationship over time."