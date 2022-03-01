Men's Health
Erectile dysfunction drug may lower Alzheimer’s risk
If you take sildenafil (Viagra, Revatio) to treat erectile dysfunction or pulmonary arterial hypertension, here’s good news: the little blue or white pill may also be protecting you from Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers analyzed insurance claims data of 7.23 million people and found sildenafil users were 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s over a six-year period than non-users. The possible link? As part of the study, the researchers also examined brain cells from Alzheimer’s patients and found sildenafil users had more brain cell growth and slower formation of neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, an early biomarker of Alzheimer’s.
It’s important to note that the results showed only an association between sildenafil use and lower Alzheimer’s risk. Randomized controlled studies are needed to confirm the findings. But so far, it looks like sildenafil could have far-reaching health benefits. The results were published online Dec. 6, 2021, by Nature Aging.
