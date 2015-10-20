Ask the doctor: Medical x-rays and risk of cancer

October 20, 2015

I am currently receiving annual chest CT scans to check for hidden lung cancer (I used to be a heavy smoker). Should I be concerned about the cumulative effects of radiation exposure?

Scans for lung cancer require a comparatively low dose of radiation compared with other types of CT scans—about half the dose from an abdominal CT scan, but equal to 10 to 15 chest x-rays. Having annual chest CTs for 10 years increases the lifetime risk of cancer by an estimated 0.1%, or one additional cancer in every 1,000 people exposed.