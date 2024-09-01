Heart Health

When fear strikes the heart: Post-traumatic stress disorder

New research reveals the connections between PTSD and cardiovascular disease.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

illustration of glowing outline of a human brain on a dark blue background with a bright spot in front indicating the amygdala

Experiencing or witnessing deeply disturbing events — natural or human-made disasters, serious accidents, or violent acts — is surprisingly common. Over a lifetime, these and other traumatic events will touch the lives of up to seven in 10 adults in this country. While only some will go on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (see "Understanding PTSD"), these people are especially vulnerable to cardiovascular problems, according to a recent review.

Published in August 2024 in Current Problems in Cardiology, the analysis pooled findings from 20 studies involving a total of more than 335,000 people. PTSD was linked to a 40% higher risk of heart attack and a doubled risk of stroke.

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Heart Disease Mental Health

