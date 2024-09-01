Heart Health
When fear strikes the heart: Post-traumatic stress disorder
New research reveals the connections between PTSD and cardiovascular disease.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Experiencing or witnessing deeply disturbing events — natural or human-made disasters, serious accidents, or violent acts — is surprisingly common. Over a lifetime, these and other traumatic events will touch the lives of up to seven in 10 adults in this country. While only some will go on to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (see "Understanding PTSD"), these people are especially vulnerable to cardiovascular problems, according to a recent review.
Published in August 2024 in Current Problems in Cardiology, the analysis pooled findings from 20 studies involving a total of more than 335,000 people. PTSD was linked to a 40% higher risk of heart attack and a doubled risk of stroke.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
