What are the stages of heart failure?

By , Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a woman holding her hand over her chest, experiencing pain

Heart failure is a progressive condition, meaning that it can worsen over time. But it also can improve after treatment. Understanding what stage of heart failure you are in can help your doctor better select effective treatment.

What is congestive heart failure?

Heart failure (HF), which used to be termed congestive heart failure, is a chronic medical condition in which the heart is unable to pump blood effectively to meet the body's needs. As a result, the body may not get the oxygen it needs for optimal functioning.

Contrary to its name, heart failure does not mean that the heart has completely stopped working.

Heart failure is often the end stage of another form of heart disease. Its many causes include:

  • coronary artery disease
  • high blood pressure (hypertension)
  • heart valve disorders (including rheumatic heart disease)
  • congenital heart disorders
  • cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle)
  • heart attack
  • cardiac arrhythmias (problems with heart rate and/or heart rhythm)
  • exposure to toxins, including excessive alcohol.

What are the four stages of heart failure?

Heart failure is often classified into stages that measure a person's overall heart function and severity of symptoms. These symptoms include:

  • shortness of breath, with exertion or when lying flat in bed
  • swelling in the ankles (edema)
  • fatigue.

ACC/AHA stages of heart failure

One commonly used staging system was developed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

The four stages of heart failure as defined by the ACC and the AHA are described in the table below.

ACC/AHA stages of heart failure

Stage A: At risk for heart failure
  • no symptoms of heart failure
  • no structural heart disease or evidence of elevated cardiac biomarkers
  • at risk for heart failure based on factors including hypertension, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, cardiotoxic medications, or having a genetic variant for cardiomyopathy

Stage B: Pre-heart failure
  • no previous or current symptoms of heart failure
  • signs of structural heart disease or increased filling pressures in the heart

Stage C: Symptomatic heart failure
  • structural heart disease and current or past symptoms of heart failure

Stage D: Advanced heart failure
  • advanced heart failure with symptoms that interfere with daily life or recurrent hospitalization despite medical therapy

NYHA classification of heart failure

If you are diagnosed with ACC/AHA stage C or D (symptomatic or advanced) heart failure, your doctor may use the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Classification to further assess your condition based on functional limitations caused by your heart failure. The NYHA classification system is described in the table below.

NYHA classification of heart failure

Class 1
  • ordinary physical activity does not cause undue fatigue, palpitation, or shortness of breath
  • comfortable at rest
  • no limitation of physical activity

Class 2
  • ordinary physical activity results in fatigue, palpitation, shortness of breath, or chest pain
  • comfortable at rest
  • mild limitation of physical activity

Class 3
  • less than ordinary activity causes fatigue, palpitation, shortness of breath, or chest pain
  • comfortable at rest
  • moderate limitation of physical activity

Class 4
  • any physical activity causes further discomfort
  • discomfort at rest
  • severe limitation of physical activity

Classification based on ejection fraction

A third way to classify heart failure is based on the ejection fraction, which measures the strength and functioning of the heart muscle.

Ejection fraction is the fraction (expressed as a percentage) of the blood that your heart "ejects" out to the rest of your body each time it contracts. For example, an ejection fraction of 60% means that each time your heart beats, 60% of the blood in the main pumping chamber (the left ventricle) is squeezed out by the heart muscle contracting.

A normal ejection fraction is about 50% to 70%. An ejection fraction between around 40% and 50% is considered borderline low. Sometimes, this reflects heart muscle that was weaker but is now recovering. Other times, a slow decline in heart muscle function is to blame. Anything below 40% means the heart is struggling to provide sufficient blood to the body.

If someone has symptoms of HF but a normal ejection fraction, this is called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). If the ejection fraction is less than 40%, this is called heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). And if the ejection fraction is in the middle (40% to 49%), this is called heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction (HFmrEF).

Classification based on ejection fraction

Ejection fraction

Symptoms of HF?

HF type

50-70% (or greater)

No

No HF

50-70% (or greater)

Yes

HFpEF

40-50%

Yes

HFmrEF

<40%

Yes

HFrEF

Why is it important for patients to know what stage of heart failure they have?

The staging systems help your doctor determine the appropriate treatment and management strategy, based on how your heart is functioning and the severity of your symptoms at any given time. This, in turn, can help you understand why your doctor is prescribing a particular treatment, which symptoms are important to share with your doctor, and how your condition might progress.

Heart failure treatment focuses on

  • reducing symptoms
  • decreasing hospitalizations
  • improving life expectancy.

Based on your stage of heart failure, your doctor will work with you to develop an ongoing treatment plan that may include lifestyle changes, medications, devices, or surgical procedures.

Many recent advances in heart failure treatment can improve ejection fraction and functional limitations caused by the condition. Speak to your doctor about what class and type of heart failure you have to help ensure you are getting the most effective treatment.

About the Author

photo of Jenette Restivo

Jenette Restivo, Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

Jenette Restivo is a Health Content Writer at Harvard Health Publishing. Jenette is a media professional with a 20-year-career creating strategic content for broadcast, nonprofits, and websites. Jenette started her career in health editing at About.com. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jenette Restivo

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

A virtual approach to healing the heart featured image

Heart Health

A virtual approach to healing the heart
An inside look at aortic stenosis featured image

Heart Health

An inside look at aortic stenosis
What is palliative care for heart failure? featured image

Heart Health

What is palliative care for heart failure?
Heart Failure

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.