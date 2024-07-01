Heart Health
Spouse's heart disease linked to higher risk of depression
Research we're watching
The spouses of people who have heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure may face an elevated risk of depression, according to a study published online April 12, 2024, by JAMA Network Open.
Using data from a Japanese health insurance association, researchers identified nearly 140,000 married couples in which one person had a cardiovascular-related problem. (Most were men, with an average age of 58). They then compared these couples to a control group of similar couples without heart problems.
During the follow-up period, which lasted a median of 2.5 years, people whose spouses had cardiovascular disease had a 14% higher risk of being diagnosed with depression.
People whose spouses have heart disease often cope with grief as well as caregiving and financial burdens, the study authors noted. Their findings suggest that more attention to and support for them is needed.
Image: © Edwin Tan/Getty Images
