Heart Health

Spouse's heart disease linked to higher risk of depression

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of a woman looking sad and depressed, she is sitting at a table and has her hands together and is resting her cheek on them

The spouses of people who have heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure may face an elevated risk of depression, according to a study published online April 12, 2024, by JAMA Network Open.

Using data from a Japanese health insurance association, researchers identified nearly 140,000 married couples in which one person had a cardiovascular-related problem. (Most were men, with an average age of 58). They then compared these couples to a control group of similar couples without heart problems.

During the follow-up period, which lasted a median of 2.5 years, people whose spouses had cardiovascular disease had a 14% higher risk of being diagnosed with depression.

People whose spouses have heart disease often cope with grief as well as caregiving and financial burdens, the study authors noted. Their findings suggest that more attention to and support for them is needed.

Image: © Edwin Tan/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Depression Heart Attack Heart Disease Relationships & Connections Stroke

