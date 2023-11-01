Heart Health
Prediabetes linked to higher risk of cardiovascular problems
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Even slightly elevated blood sugar levels — a condition known as prediabetes — may raise the risk of cardiovascular problems, according to new research.
For the study, researchers looked at the glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels of 427,435 people from the UK Biobank, a large database of health information in the United Kingdom. HbA1c values represent a person's average blood sugar levels for the previous three months.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
