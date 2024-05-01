Heart Health

Practical pointers about protein

For optimal heart health, pay more attention to the quality of your protein sources rather than the quantity.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo from above of an assortment of plant-based foods arranged in various types of dishes and bowls, with a sign in the center reading plant-based protein

Popular diets often encourage people to cut back on carbs or eat less fat. When it comes to protein, however, advice about the ideal daily amount has been mixed. Does the average American eat too much protein — or not enough?

People who take weight-loss drugs and people with kidney disease — many of whom also have cardiovascular disease — may need to track their protein intake more closely. But in general, it's more important to focus on the source of your protein than worry about the quantity.

"Almost all generally healthy diets will easily provide adequate amounts of protein," says Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. That's even true for people who follow a plant-only (vegan) diet, provided they eat several servings of nuts, beans, or soy-based foods every day, he adds.

Estimating your ideal body weight

The formula to estimate your ideal body weight differs depending on sex.

For a woman who is 5 feet tall, the ideal weight is 100 pounds. For every inch above 5 feet, add 5 pounds. For example, the ideal weight for a woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall would be 100 + (4 × 5) = 120 pounds.

For men, start at 106 pounds for the first 5 feet, then add 6 pounds for every additional inch. For example, the ideal body weight for a man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall would be 106 + (9 × 6) = 160 pounds.

Why quality matters

Even if you include animal-based protein sources like meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products in your diet (as most Americans do), it's increasingly clear that an eating pattern that features plenty of plant-based protein is superior for cardiovascular health. That's because beans, nuts, and seeds are high in fiber, unsaturated fats, and other nutrients closely linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

To keep your heart healthy, experts recommend limiting protein sources that are high in saturated fat (such as processed and red meat), which raise harmful LDL cholesterol. Chicken and turkey are healthier choices. But fatty fish like salmon and tuna, which contain heart-protecting omega-3 fats, are an even better option. Eating an egg a day doesn't seem to affect heart disease risk. That's also the case for full-fat dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, although Dr. Willett suggests limiting yourself to one or two servings a day.

Protein sources

Food

Serving size

Protein (grams)

PLANT-BASED PROTEIN

Black beans

1/2 cup

7

Nuts

1/4 cup

7

Nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons

8

Quinoa

1 cup

8

Lentils

1/2 cup

9

Baked tofu

3 ounces

13

Tempeh

3 ounces

18

ANIMAL-BASED PROTEIN

Egg

1 large

6

Cheddar cheese

1 ounce

7

2% milk

1 cup

8

Greek yogurt, plain

6 ounces

17

Salmon

3 ounces

19

Canned albacore tuna

3 ounces

20

Chicken or turkey breast

3 ounces

25

Protein requirements: Possibly misleading?

There's no firm consensus on the optimal amount of protein a person should eat each day, and it varies depending on your age, sex, and activity level. For the average adult, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (the amount you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements and avoid illness) is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. According to this formula, you should multiply your weight in pounds by 0.36 to estimate the grams of protein you should eat daily. This USDA calculator uses that formula and also takes into account your age, sex, and activity level.

But this formula is based on older studies of protein requirements, says Dr. Willett. As such, it doesn't account for the fact that in the United States, the average body weight and fat mass have increased a great deal over the last 50 years, he adds. For gauging your protein intake, it may be reasonable to use your ideal body weight instead (see "Estimating your ideal body weight").

As an example, the average American woman is close to 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. If she's 65 years old and active, the calculator suggests 62 grams of protein daily. But if you instead use her ideal weight of 120, the estimate is far lower — just 44 grams per day.

"If you're overweight, which includes the majority of American adults, basing your protein requirement on your weight may give an estimate that's too high," says dietitian Marc O'Meara, an outpatient senior nutrition counselor at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. Consuming too much protein adds unneeded calories and contributes to weight gain, he says.

On the other hand, people who are taking the new weight-loss drugs semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound) may actually eat too little protein. "Some of my clients who take these medications feel so full and satisfied from just small amounts of food that they barely eat," says O'Meara. They're losing lots of fat but also some muscle mass — especially if they skimp on protein, he says.

This also may be an issue for certain older people (especially women) who don't eat enough protein due to a waning appetite. People with moderate to severe kidney disease also need to pay attention to their protein intake because eating too much may impair kidney function. If you fall into any of these groups, work with a dietician to ensure you're eating an appropriate amount of protein, O'Meara advises.

A simple take home tip

O'Meara's advice — which makes sense for everyone — is to include some protein in every single meal and snack. Aim for roughly equal amounts of protein and carbohydrate, such as half an apple and a handful of mixed nuts, crackers and cheese, or hummus and carrots.

Wondering how to get more plant-based protein in your diet? Baked tofu (which is firmer and more flavorful than plain tofu) and tempeh (a fermented soy product) are easy to add to salads or stir-fries in place of meat, says O'Meara. Try different veggie burgers to find one you like. He also recommends trying nutritional yeast, which has a nutty, somewhat cheesy flavor, in place of Parmesan cheese.

Examples of protein added throughout the day

Eggs at breakfast

Quinoa for lunch

Peanut butter snack

Salmon at dinner

Try to include some protein in every meal and snack you eat.

Image: © Aamulya/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Healthy Eating

