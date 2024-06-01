Microplastics in arteries linked to heart disease risk

Concerns about the health effects of microplastics continue to mount. Now, a new study finds that people with microplastics in the plaque clogging their neck arteries were far more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than people with plastic-free plaque.

When researchers tested the plaque removed from the neck arteries of 257 people, they found tiny particles of plastic — mostly polyethylene but also polyvinyl chloride — in 58% of the people. After nearly three years, the rate of heart attack, stroke, and death was 4.5 times higher in people with microplastics in their plaque than those without.