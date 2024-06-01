Heart Health

How low should LDL cholesterol go?

Your number depends on your cardiovascular risk factors.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

illustration of a semicircular meter with three ranges for cholesterol levels: normal, elevated, and dangerous; on the left a figure is holding a rope and using it to pull the arrow on the gauge to the normal range

When it comes to reducing "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels, how low should you go? "People who are at high risk for cardiovascular diseases can benefit from driving LDL levels as low as possible to help reduce their risk for heart attacks and strokes," says cardiologist Dr. Christopher Cannon, editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. "Across many large clinical trials, for LDL, the lower the better."

The good and the bad

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that occurs naturally in the body. The body uses it to make cell membranes and certain hormones. The fat you consume from food is absorbed in the intestine and transported to the liver, which converts it into cholesterol and then releases it into the bloodstream.

Eating high-cholesterol foods often has only a modest impact on cholesterol in the blood, but many such foods are also high in saturated fats, which have a greater effect on cholesterol levels. "Most of your cholesterol level is determined genetically," says Dr. Cannon.

There are two main types of cholesterol: LDL and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).  LDL is called "bad" because excess amounts in the bloodstream can lodge inside artery walls. These deposits, called plaques, can rupture and trigger clotting that blocks blood flow to the heart or brain, causing a heart attack or stroke.

By comparison, HDL has in the past been considered "good" because some forms of HDL collect excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and artery walls. Still, notes Dr. Cannon, "many clinical trials have found that raising blood levels of HDL does not lower the risk of heart attack or stroke, so the focus is on lowering LDL."

By the numbers

Current guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology set optimal LDL levels for the general population at below 100 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL); 100 to 159 mg/dL is deemed high, and 160 mg/dL and higher is considered dangerous.

People with known cardiovascular disease should aim for LDL levels below 70 mg/dL. "Thus, across the spectrum of patients, the higher risk ones have a lower goal for LDL," says Dr. Cannon.

Besides high LDL levels, having one or more other factors also can contribute to your cardiovascular risk, such as

  • a family history of premature heart disease (a father or brother who was diagnosed at 55 or younger, or a mother or sister diagnosed before age 65)
  • smoking
  • obesity
  • diabetes
  • high blood pressure
  • low levels of HDL (below 40 mg/dL).

Why the focus on 70 mg/dL? "Studies have shown that when LDL falls below this number, plaques in arteries get smaller and they stabilize, which lowers the risk for heart attacks and stroke," says Dr. Cannon.

But how far below 70 mg/dL should you go? Clinical trials have shown and European guidelines recommend that people with cardiovascular disease at the highest risk should aim for LDL levels below 55 mg/dL. Dr. Cannon notes that the U.S. guidelines have not been updated since 2018, and believes they will eventually follow Europe's lead and make 55 mg/dL the new target for high-risk individuals.

What about people who are not at high risk? In most people in this group, LDL levels between 100 and 130 mg/dL may be acceptable. "However, we still generally aim for LDL levels below 100, since benefits have been seen in trials that look at ways to prevent cardiovascular disease," says Dr. Cannon. "Ultimately, your doctor can suggest the ideal target LDL based on your cardiac risk factors and history."

Lifestyle and medications

The first step to lowering high LDL levels is making dietary changes — cutting down on saturated fat by adopting a heart-healthy diet like the Mediterranean, DASH, or other similar plant-based diets — losing weight, and increasing exercise.

But often medication is needed to help drive down very high LDL levels and keep them low. This usually begins with a type of drug called a statin.

Statins work to lower LDL by blocking an enzyme in the liver that helps make cholesterol. The drugs also have anti-inflammatory properties, and inflammation is a known contributor to plaque buildup. Another benefit: statins help prevent plaques from breaking open and releasing chemicals that stimulate blood clot formation, which leads to heart artery blockage and a heart attack. Depending on your LDL level, your doctor will recommend the best statin and dosage for your situation.

The downside to statins is the possible side effects. The most common are achy muscles. If this happens to you, your doctor can temporarily lower the dose or switch to a different statin.

While statins are the first-line drug choice, three other classes of medications also can help reduce LDL — ezetimibe (Zetia), bempedoic acid (Nexletol), and PCSK9 inhibitors (Repatha, Praluent, or Leqvio). "Any of the three can be added to or substituted for statin therapy if people have not reached their LDL goal, or if they cannot tolerate statin side effects," says Dr. Cannon.

Ezetimibe blocks cholesterol absorption in the intestine. Bempedoic acid and PCSK9 inhibitors work on liver cell receptors to increase the uptake and destruction of LDL cholesterol, thereby lowering LDL blood levels.

Can your LDL be too low? Not really, says Dr. Cannon. "Driving down LDL to really low levels might increase the risk of medication side effects, but there are no problems directly related to very low LDL levels."

Image: © Diki Prayogo/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Rethinking HDL cholesterol featured image

Heart Health

Rethinking HDL cholesterol
High lipoprotein(a) raises heart attack risk even in healthy people featured image

Heart Health

High lipoprotein(a) raises heart attack risk even in healthy people
Can you reduce your cholesterol without taking a drug? featured image

Heart Health

Can you reduce your cholesterol without taking a drug?
Cholesterol Diet & Weight Loss Healthy Eating Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.