Heart Health

Grain of the month: Brown rice

e36f5dc7-eb31-45f8-b2cf-c5e0483ef0ff

Whole-grain rice comes in an array of colors, including gold, purple, red, and black. But the most common is brown, which refers not to a particular variety but the natural color of the grain.

Rice that is milled and polished to remove the bran and germ components, leaving only the starchy endosperm, is known as white rice. But that refining process also strips away key nutrients. Compared with white rice, brown rice contains higher amounts of fiber, certain B vitamins (B1, B3, B6, and B9), magnesium, potassium, and iron. Research suggests that swapping white rice for brown rice may improve blood sugar levels and help with weight control.

You can now find different varieties of brown rice in stores, including fragrant, long-grain basmati rice (common in Indian cuisine) as well as jasmine rice (popular in Thai and other southeast Asian countries).

To cook brown rice, combine one cup of rice with about two cups of water (or low-sodium vegetable broth) in a saucepan with a lid. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cover and simmer for 45 to 50 minutes. To save time, cook a large batch and store household-sized servings in the freezer for up to several months.

Image: © Karisssa/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can intermittent fasting help with weight loss?
A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits featured image

Staying Healthy

A healthy lifestyle late in life still offers benefits
Weighing in on weight gain from antidepressants featured image

Mind & Mood

Weighing in on weight gain from antidepressants
Diet & Weight Loss Nutrition Vitamins & Supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.