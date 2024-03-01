Gene therapy for cardiovascular disease

Over the past decade, the Nobel prize-winning technology known as CRISPR has transformed biomedical research, enabling scientists to edit DNA far more easily and precisely than ever before. In late 2023, the first medical use of the gene editing tool was approved to treat sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that causes excruciating pain, organ damage, and strokes.

Investigators are also using gene editing to develop novel therapies for several types of heart disease. Clinical trials are currently under way among people with three genetic conditions: abnormally high cholesterol; a type of heart muscle disease; and a form of heart failure that results from amyloid deposits. Preliminary results in small numbers of people appear promising.