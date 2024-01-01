Fixing a faulty aortic valve

The one-way valve inside your aorta opens and shuts with every heartbeat, controlling the flow of blood to your body. But with age, the leaflets of this hard-working valve may stiffen and become clogged with calcium deposits, a condition known as aortic stenosis. It affects about one in 20 people by age 65 and becomes more common with advancing age.

Unfortunately, no medications can prevent or treat this problem. The good news: people with serious cases (see "Aortic stenosis symptoms") can get a new valve to replace the damaged one. A nonsurgical approach for placing a new valve has become very popular in recent years, but it doesn't make sense for everyone.