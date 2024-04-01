Deep-vein blood clots: Are you at risk?

If you cut or scrape your skin, blood clots come to the rescue to stop the bleeding. But clots that stop blood flow inside your body are a different story. If a clot blocks an artery supplying the heart or brain, it can trigger a heart attack or stroke.

Clots can also form inside the veins, leading to a less familiar problem called venous thromboembolism. Most often, venous clots develop deep inside the leg, a condition known as deep-vein thrombosis (DVT). A more serious threat occurs if a clot breaks free and travels to one of the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE).