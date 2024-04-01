Heart Health
Deep-vein blood clots: Are you at risk?
This dangerous problem is more common in older people and those with certain medical conditions.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
If you cut or scrape your skin, blood clots come to the rescue to stop the bleeding. But clots that stop blood flow inside your body are a different story. If a clot blocks an artery supplying the heart or brain, it can trigger a heart attack or stroke.
Clots can also form inside the veins, leading to a less familiar problem called venous thromboembolism. Most often, venous clots develop deep inside the leg, a condition known as deep-vein thrombosis (DVT). A more serious threat occurs if a clot breaks free and travels to one of the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE).
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
