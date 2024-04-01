Heart Health
Combining cardio and strength exercises may lower heart risks
Research we're watching
For improving cardiovascular risk, a workout that combines aerobic exercise and strength-based moves is just as effective as an all-aerobic regimen, a new study suggests.
About 400 people classified as overweight or obese who had high blood pressure (ages 35 to 70 years old) were randomly assigned to one of four groups. One group did no exercise at all, while the other three groups exercised three times a week for one hour. One group did aerobic exercise only, another did only strength-based, and one did 30 minutes of each type of exercise. After one year, people in both the aerobics-only and the combination exercise group (but not the strength-training-only group) had a significant drop in a combined measure of cardiovascular disease risk factors, compared with the people who didn't exercise. The risk factors included elevated blood pressure, LDL (bad) cholesterol, blood sugar, and body fat. The findings were published online Jan. 17, 2024, by the European Heart Journal.
Image: © kali9/Getty Images
