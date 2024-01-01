Coated aspirin and regular aspirin: Similar benefits and risks

Most of the aspirin sold in the United States is what's called enteric-coated or safety-coated aspirin: it has a smooth coating that protects it from stomach acid, allowing the drug to be released in the intestine instead of the stomach. For patients taking daily aspirin to help their hearts, doctors often recommend coated aspirin based on an unproven belief that it's less likely to cause gastrointestinal bleeding. But doing so raises a different concern: does the coating make aspirin less effective for preventing heart attacks? A study published Nov. 1, 2023, in JAMA Cardiology looked at both issues.

Researchers analyzed more than two years' worth of data from nearly 10,700 people taking aspirin for cardiovascular disease. Most (69%) took coated aspirin daily, while the rest took uncoated aspirin. Both forms of aspirin proved equally effective for preventing death or hospitalization from a heart attack or stroke. However, when it came to avoiding major bleeding episodes, the coated aspirin offered no advantage over the uncoated pills.