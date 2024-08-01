Chemical pollutants: A growing concern for your heart

Contact with toxic chemicals and pollution usually conjures up concerns about cancer or neurological problems. But hazardous substances in the environment are also implicated in the nation's leading cause of death — cardiovascular disease.

"The recognition that chemical pollutants can contribute to heart disease is more recent. But it's quite real," says Dr. Philip Landrigan, adjunct professor of environmental health at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and an affiliate in the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Until recently, the risk from environmental pollution has been overshadowed by other classic heart disease risk factors, he explains.