Are you missing out on this crucial cardiovascular therapy?

New evidence suggests that most people with heart failure aren't getting cardiac rehabilitation, a recommended treatment that can help lengthen life and is covered by Medicare. An analysis of almost 70,000 people in the United States hospitalized for heart failure in 2010 to 2020 found that only 25% were referred for cardiac rehab. The referral rate was similar for 8,300 people with Medicare who were fit enough for rehab six weeks after leaving the hospital, but only 4% of those who got referrals took part in such programs. People who weren't referred were more likely to be older, Black, have a lot of health problems, or live in a rural area. The findings were published online July 11, 2023, by Circulation: Heart Failure. Cardiac rehab is a medically supervised three-month program for people who have heart failure or chronic chest pain (angina) as well as people who've had a heart attack, heart bypass surgery, a heart transplant, stenting to open arteries, or valve surgery. But people often miss out on cardiac rehab because of bias in referrals, transportation issues, or fear of being too unfit to take part.

