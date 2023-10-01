Heart Health

Are you missing out on this crucial cardiovascular therapy?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

New evidence suggests that most people with heart failure aren't getting cardiac rehabilitation, a recommended treatment that can help lengthen life and is covered by Medicare. An analysis of almost 70,000 people in the United States hospitalized for heart failure in 2010 to 2020 found that only 25% were referred for cardiac rehab. The referral rate was similar for 8,300 people with Medicare who were fit enough for rehab six weeks after leaving the hospital, but only 4% of those who got referrals took part in such programs. People who weren't referred were more likely to be older, Black, have a lot of health problems, or live in a rural area. The findings were published online July 11, 2023, by Circulation: Heart Failure. Cardiac rehab is a medically supervised three-month program for people who have heart failure or chronic chest pain (angina) as well as people who've had a heart attack, heart bypass surgery, a heart transplant, stenting to open arteries, or valve surgery. But people often miss out on cardiac rehab because of bias in referrals, transportation issues, or fear of being too unfit to take part.

Image: © MomoProductions/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years.
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard Health Letter.
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Heart Failure

Read More

