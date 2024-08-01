Heart Health
Are heart attacks overdiagnosed?
Fear of a malpractice lawsuit is just one reason doctors may diagnose heart attacks in people who haven't had one.
Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
More than two decades ago, a now-classic study revealed an unsettling statistic: about 2% of people who showed up in emergency departments in the throes of a heart attack were mistakenly sent home without treatment. "Failure to diagnose a heart attack is the No. 1 cause of malpractice payouts in the emergency department," says Dr. James Januzzi, the Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a cardiologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.
What's happened since then, however, has created a different problem. Out of fear of missing the diagnosis, doctors may screen people with symptoms that are subtle, unusual, or even completely absent (see "Heart attack symptoms").
