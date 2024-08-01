Are heart attacks overdiagnosed?

More than two decades ago, a now-classic study revealed an unsettling statistic: about 2% of people who showed up in emergency departments in the throes of a heart attack were mistakenly sent home without treatment. "Failure to diagnose a heart attack is the No. 1 cause of malpractice payouts in the emergency department," says Dr. James Januzzi, the Hutter Family Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a cardiologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

What's happened since then, however, has created a different problem. Out of fear of missing the diagnosis, doctors may screen people with symptoms that are subtle, unusual, or even completely absent (see "Heart attack symptoms").