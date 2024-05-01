Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts

Are you one of those people who not only meets but routinely exceeds the recommended amount of exercise on most days? The federal guidelines call for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise every week for all adults, including those ages 65 and older. But some people spend far more time exercising, clocking daily hourlong runs or gym workouts, often coupled with lots of physical activity on the weekends — playing tennis, cycling, hiking, or skiing, for example.

In general, exercise-related injuries to the joints, tendons, and muscles become more common with age, mostly due to natural declines in muscle mass and flexibility. The prevalence of heart disease also rises with age. How does exercise — especially higher-than-average amounts — affect that risk?