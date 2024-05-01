Heart Health

Advice for aging exercise enthusiasts

Keep up the good work! But dial down your activity level if needed, and don't neglect other heart-healthy habits.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of a mature couple jogging together

Are you one of those people who not only meets but routinely exceeds the recommended amount of exercise on most days? The federal guidelines call for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise every week for all adults, including those ages 65 and older. But some people spend far more time exercising, clocking daily hourlong runs or gym workouts, often coupled with lots of physical activity on the weekends — playing tennis, cycling, hiking, or skiing, for example.

In general, exercise-related injuries to the joints, tendons, and muscles become more common with age, mostly due to natural declines in muscle mass and flexibility. The prevalence of heart disease also rises with age. How does exercise — especially higher-than-average amounts — affect that risk?

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Healthy Aging Physical Activity

