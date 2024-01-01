5 trends in cardiology to watch

Longtime readers of the Heart Letter know that most of our stories focus on steps you can take right now to improve your heart health. But once in a while, we look ahead at what's on the horizon in this dynamic field. We consulted Dr. Eugene Braunwald, Distinguished Hersey Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, where he has worked since 1972. At age 94, he continues to work and publish, adding to the more than 1,100 articles he has authored since the early 1950s. His pioneering research helped elucidate how heart attacks happen, which ushered in new ways to treat and prevent them.

Dr. Braunwald's discoveries also advanced the understanding of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, and heart failure. (His life and research are described in Eugene Braunwald and the Rise of Modern Medicine, written by former Harvard Heart Letter editor in chief Dr. Thomas H. Lee.) The trends Dr. Braunwald is most excited about, summarized below, may one day affect heart health at every stage of life — from birth to old age.