Yoga skepticism

Yoga pants. Yoga mats. Yoga bolsters, blocks, and straps. You'd be forgiven if the first things you think of when contemplating yoga are the accessories it seems to require — or pervasive images suggesting people devoted to the ancient practice are all slender, flexible, and preternaturally zen.

None of it is imperative, however — neither the equipment nor the image. So if you've held back from trying yoga for these reasons, you may want to reconsider, says Dr. Darshan Mehta, medical director of the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.