Exercise & Fitness

Get a lift from body-weight workouts

Short on exercise time or bored with your normal workout? Try this three-move body-weight routine.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a man doing a lunge exercise on a mat in his home

Regular exercise doesn't always conform to your schedule or mood. Sometimes you're crunched for time. Sometimes your typical workout feels uninspired. Sometimes you just need a quick jolt to jump-start your day.

When these moments arise, your body can lend a hand.

"Body-weight exercises are not only versatile — as you can do them anytime, anywhere, without any equipment — but they help improve everyday movements," says Shawn Pedicini, a physical therapist specializing in sports and orthopedic injuries with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network.

Muscle activation

One of the main advantages of body-weight movements is that they activate the smaller stabilizing muscles that sometimes get missed when you use gym machines or dumbbells. As their name implies, stabilizer muscles help to stabilize larger muscles so they can more effectively do their job.

"This comes in handy for daily activities that require balance and stability, like climbing stairs, squatting, twisting, and reaching," says Pedicini.

It only takes a few body-weight exercises for an all-around workout. The following is a simple three-move routine that hits the major muscles. It consists of push-ups (arms, shoulders, chest), lunges (buttocks, legs), and a plank pose (core).

To complete one circuit, do eight push-ups, eight lunges on each side, and a plank pose for 15 to 30 seconds. Rest for a minute and then repeat the circuit two more times, with a rest period in between. The entire routine takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Push-ups

Begin in a full plank position with your arms extended, palms flat and just below shoulder level, feet together or about 12 inches apart. Keep your back straight and your weight evenly distributed.

Movement: Look down and lower your body until your elbows are at 90° (or go to the floor to rest, if needed), and then push back up to complete one rep.

Tips:

  • Keep your head in line with your spine.
  • Hold your core tight.
  • Don't bend at the hips.

Make it easier: Do a modified version from a hands-and-knees position. Another option is inclined push-ups, in which you place your hands on a counter or wall at a 45° angle, which puts less strain on the wrists and shoulders.

Make it harder: Slow your tempo and take two to three seconds to go down and one second to go up.

Lunges

Stand up straight with your right foot one to two feet in front of your left foot. Shift your weight forward and lift your left heel off the floor.

Movement: Bend your knees and lower your torso until your right thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your hands on your hips or place them on your knee for stability. Hold, then return to the starting position. Finish all eight reps, then repeat with your left foot forward. This completes one set.

Tips:

  • Don't extend your front knee past your ankle.
  • In the lunge position, keep your shoulder, hip, and rear knee aligned.
  • Don't lean forward or back.

Make it easier: Lower your torso only halfway. Hold on to the back of a chair with one hand to help yourself balance.

Make it harder: Hold for four counts in the lunge position before returning to the starting position. Or hold dumbbells in each hand as you lunge.

Plank

Kneel on all fours with your hands and knees directly aligned under your shoulders and hips.

Movement: Tighten your abdominal muscles and walk your hands forward. Lower your upper body onto your forearms. Clasp your hands and align your shoulders directly over your elbows. Raise your knees off the floor so your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds.

Tips:

  • Keep your neck and spine aligned.
  • Tighten your abdominal muscles so your belly doesn't sag.
  • Look at the floor and not up, which can strain your neck.

Make it easier: If resting on your forearms is painful, do the plank from a starting push-up position with your arms extended. If you have back pain or other back issues, do the plank on your knees, or lean against a counter with your body at a 45° angle.

Make it harder: As you hold the plank, try alternating leg lifts, raising one leg for a second or two and then repeating with the other leg.

For more exercise examples, check out Body-Weight Exercise from Harvard Health Publishing, available at www.health.harvard.edu/bwe.

 Image: © Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Get out of your slump featured image

Staying Healthy

Get out of your slump
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Body-Weight Exercise

The health and fitness experts at Harvard Medical School perfected workout routines that use your own body weight to strengthen your whole body — routines that offer a wealth of better health and more pep in your step. They’re all in the Body-Weight Exercise Special Health Report, along with step-by-step directions and how-to photos. You can do these feel-younger exercises at home and adjust them to your fitness level. And there’s positively no equipment necessary to get great results.
Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.