Fit balance exercises into a busy day

Break up a long balance regimen into mini routines you can do as time permits.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Adding balance exercises to a hectic schedule might seem like one chore too many. How are you supposed to squeeze in another 30-minute regimen when you're already exercising daily, working, and running errands? The answer is by doing a little balance training at a time. "Just a minute of balance exercise here or there has a cumulative effect. As your balance improves, it gets easier to carry out daily functions," says Kristina Dunlea, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

We need good balance to safely perform upright activities, such as walking, getting up and down from a chair or bed, climbing stairs, or reaching up for a dish in a cupboard. Unfortunately, balance declines over time, increasing the risk of falls — a leading cause of injury and disability past age 65.

Finding the time

Since you need only a minute for a balance exercise, Dunlea recommends integrating it into a free moment that's already built into your day.

"For many people, it's when they're standing and waiting for coffee to brew or brushing their teeth. Or it might be during TV time: think of commercials as your cue to get up and do a balance exercise," she suggests.

Those opportunities also come with equipment to keep you safe if you become unstable during a balance exercise, such as a counter or desk to hold on to or a chair to fall back on.

Balance exercise ideas

A counter or sturdy chair works well for several effective balance exercises.

For example, a sturdy chair is a good spot for a sit-to-stand exercise — going from a sitting to a standing position, arms crossed, then returning to a sitting position and repeating the process. Dunlea recommends doing this exercise five to 10 times in a row. "It strengthens your leg and abdominal muscles and trains you to shift the main weight of your body up over your feet — your base of support," she explains.

A counter works well for doing one minute of heel raises, tandem standing or walking, or standing on one leg (see "3 balance exercises to try at home"). "Standing on one leg is especially helpful for tasks requiring you to shift your weight and balance on one leg for a moment, such as climbing stairs or stepping up onto a curb," Dunlea says.

But don't continue a balance exercise if it's so challenging that you're at risk of falling. And if you currently have balance problems, it's best to work with a physical therapist before trying these moves on your own. For more information, check out the Harvard Special Health Report Better Balance.

3 balance exercises to try at home

Tandem standing

photo of a man performing the tandem standing exercise as described in the article

Stand with your arms at your sides. Place your left foot directly in front of your right foot, heel to toe, and squeeze your inner thighs together. Lift your arms out to your sides to help you balance. Hold the position up to 30 seconds. Return to the starting position, then repeat with your right foot in front.

Heel raises

photo of a man performing the heel raises exercise as described in the article

Stand with your arms at your sides. Lift your heels, shifting your weight to the balls of your feet. Try to balance evenly without allowing your ankles to roll inward or outward. Hold. Lower your heels to the floor, maintaining good posture as you do. Repeat 10 times.

Single leg stance

photo of a man performing the single leg stance exercise as described in the article

Stand with your arms at your sides. Bend your right knee, lifting that foot several inches off the floor, and balance on your left leg. Hold the position up to 30 seconds. Return to the starting position, then repeat the process while balancing on your right leg.

Exercise photos by Michael Carroll

Balance Physical Activity

