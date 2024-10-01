Exercise & Fitness

Cognitive benefits from high-intensity interval training may last for years

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of two men exercising in a park; one is showing a smartwatch reading to the other, who is giving a thumbs-up sign

Engaging in regular exercise is linked to multiple health benefits, including maintaining cognitive abilities and perhaps reducing the risk of dementia.

Results from a study published online July 8, 2024, by Aging and Disease suggest high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may be better for brain health than other, less vigorous routines. HIIT workouts consist of repeated cycles of short bursts of high-intensity exercise followed by brief "recovery" periods of lower-intensity movement.

In the study, researchers enrolled 151 healthy adults, ages 65 to 86, in a six-month exercise program. Participants underwent a battery of tests to assess function in the hippocampus — the brain area associated with learning and memory. Everyone was randomly assigned to do one of three half-hour exercise routines: balance and stretching, brisk walking on a treadmill, or four HIIT cycles on a treadmill. (Each HIIT cycle consisted of four minutes at 85% to 95% of a person's maximum heart rate, followed by three minutes of recovery.)

Everyone did approximately 30-minute workouts three days a week for about six months, for a total of 72 sessions. On repeat testing, only the HIIT exercisers showed positive changes in hippocampus functioning compared to their initial evaluation. At a follow-up evaluation five years later, the researchers found that again only the people in the HIIT group retained their improved cognitive function, even if they were no longer doing HIIT.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Brain and Cognitive Health

