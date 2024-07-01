Diseases & Conditions

What is leaky gut syndrome?

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Q. I've been gassy and bloated in recent months, and my sister suggested that I may have leaky gut syndrome. What's that?

A. For starters, anyone who's been dealing with chronic intestinal symptoms like yours should see a doctor. There are many reasons for gas and bloating to persist, and a medical evaluation will help get to the bottom of things.

Beyond that, while leaky gut syndrome isn't a clinical diagnosis, it may be one possible contributor to your symptoms. A "leaky gut" happens when the barrier between the gut and bloodstream breaks down due to inflammation in the small intestine. The resulting bacteria and toxins that seep through the gut lining can trigger a variety of intestinal problems, including bloating, diarrhea, constipation, or gastroparesis (which prevents proper stomach emptying).

To determine what's causing your distress, your doctor will likely ask what foods, supplements, and medications you consume. She may also perform blood tests or endoscopic exams of the digestive tract to detect any infections or structural reasons for your symptoms. Sometimes, a simple change of diet — such as cutting out certain foods or adding others — does the trick. But getting properly assessed is your next step.

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
