What is leaky gut syndrome?

Q. I've been gassy and bloated in recent months, and my sister suggested that I may have leaky gut syndrome. What's that?
A. For starters, anyone who's been dealing with chronic intestinal symptoms like yours should see a doctor. There are many reasons for gas and bloating to persist, and a medical evaluation will help get to the bottom of things.
Beyond that, while leaky gut syndrome isn't a clinical diagnosis, it may be one possible contributor to your symptoms. A "leaky gut" happens when the barrier between the gut and bloodstream breaks down due to inflammation in the small intestine. The resulting bacteria and toxins that seep through the gut lining can trigger a variety of intestinal problems, including bloating, diarrhea, constipation, or gastroparesis (which prevents proper stomach emptying).
To determine what's causing your distress, your doctor will likely ask what foods, supplements, and medications you consume. She may also perform blood tests or endoscopic exams of the digestive tract to detect any infections or structural reasons for your symptoms. Sometimes, a simple change of diet — such as cutting out certain foods or adding others — does the trick. But getting properly assessed is your next step.
