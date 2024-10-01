Unraveling dizziness

Dizziness can be an unsettling and scary experience. An episode may last only a few seconds or linger for several minutes or even longer. It may be an isolated incident, but in some people, episodes recur, especially during certain activities.

But what does being "dizzy" really mean? Many people have a difficult time articulating what they experience when they say they feel dizzy because it can encompass a range of sensations. One common experience is lightheadedness; another is a spinning feeling along with unsteadiness.