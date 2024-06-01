Should I get the shingles vaccine?

Q. I'm 55, and a friend my age just got the shingles vaccine and urged me to follow suit. But I heard the shots' side effects can include days of severe arm pain. Is it really worth it?

A. Yes, it usually is. Here's why: the shingles vaccine — administered in two parts over several months — is meant to prevent a problem much more burdensome than a few days with a sore arm, or other side effects such as fatigue, fever, and achiness.