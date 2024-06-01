New allergies in adulthood

For Lisa, eating shellfish wasn't just a gastronomic delight — it was a central part of her family culture. Summers always brought the 40-something woman to Maine, where annual reunions were resplendent with platters of shrimp, crab, clams, and lobster. But one year, Lisa's beloved shellfish didn't love her back.

As she jubilantly dug into the feast, alarming symptoms arose: Lisa's lips and tongue swelled, while angry hives erupted all over her skin. She also vomited. Relatives called an ambulance, and Lisa was treated for anaphylactic shock. Tests confirmed her savored shellfish had turned on her: she was now highly allergic, after a lifetime without a problem.