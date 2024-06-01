Diseases & Conditions
New allergies in adulthood
Developing new allergies as an adult isn't unusual, especially among women. What should you watch for?
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
For Lisa, eating shellfish wasn't just a gastronomic delight — it was a central part of her family culture. Summers always brought the 40-something woman to Maine, where annual reunions were resplendent with platters of shrimp, crab, clams, and lobster. But one year, Lisa's beloved shellfish didn't love her back.
As she jubilantly dug into the feast, alarming symptoms arose: Lisa's lips and tongue swelled, while angry hives erupted all over her skin. She also vomited. Relatives called an ambulance, and Lisa was treated for anaphylactic shock. Tests confirmed her savored shellfish had turned on her: she was now highly allergic, after a lifetime without a problem.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.