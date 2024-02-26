Is bronchitis contagious?

By , Health Writer

photo of a man sitting on a bed coughing, holding his hand in front of his mouth

Bronchitis is most often caused by a respiratory infection that can make you cough and wheeze and make it harder to breathe. Bronchitis itself is not contagious, but the viruses and bacteria that cause bronchitis can be.

What is bronchitis?

Bronchitis is an inflammation of the bronchi and bronchioles, the airways that deliver oxygen to your lungs. The inflamed airways become narrow and produce thick mucus, which leads to the typical symptoms of coughing and wheezing.

Bronchitis is classified into two main types, acute and chronic.

Acute (or short-term) bronchitis is commonly called a chest cold. It usually goes away in one to three weeks and happens more often in the winter months, when people spend a lot of time indoors. In addition to coughing, acute bronchitis symptoms can include fever, sore throat, chest tightness, and body aches, which can be mild to severe. Germs that cause acute bronchitis can be spread to others.

Chronic (or long-term) bronchitis, on the other hand, happens if your airways have been inflamed for a long period of time — for three months or more and for at least two years in a row. Most often, the underlying diagnosis is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that can develop from smoking, frequent infections, or breathing irritating substances in the environment such as chemical fumes and dust. Chronic bronchitis is not contagious.

What causes bronchitis?

In most cases, acute bronchitis symptoms are caused by a virus, such as those that also cause the common cold, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. Less often, it can be caused by bacteria that settle in your lungs. Acute bronchitis caused by a virus is more likely to be contagious than bronchitis caused by bacteria.

Not everyone who gets a cold, the flu, or other respiratory infection will get bronchitis. You are more likely to develop acute bronchitis if you smoke, have asthma or allergies, or live in a polluted area or crowded conditions.

Acute bronchitis usually gets better on its own, without treatment. Antibiotics are rarely needed for this type of lower respiratory infection. Usually, a person is contagious until their cold and flu symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, and fever, have gone away.

There are no tests to diagnose acute bronchitis. However, your doctor may want to check for pneumonia or other lung problems, which can cause similar symptoms, by having you get a chest x-ray. If your chest x-ray shows you have pneumonia, it can be treated with antibiotics.

How does bronchitis spread?

Acute viral bronchitis can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, sending microscopic droplets containing virus or bacteria into the air. These droplets can land in someone's mouth or nose or be inhaled into their lungs.

Bronchitis-causing infections can also spread when an infected person shakes hands with another person or touches a common surface, such as a doorknob or railing, that is later touched by someone else. The newly exposed person can then get infected when he or she touches their nose, mouth, or eyes.

Preventing the spread of bronchitis

If you have bronchitis, you can help prevent spreading it to others with these steps:

  • Stay home from work or school until you feel better.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your forearm when coughing or sneezing.
  • Wear a face mask if you're around other people.
  • Avoid sharing things like pillows, towels, glasses, or utensils with others.
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been coughing or sneezing.

Help yourself avoid a respiratory infection by

  • trying to keep distant from people who have cold symptoms
  • washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your nose, mouth, or eyes
  • getting recommended vaccines
  • not smoking and trying to avoid secondhand smoke.



Cold & Flu Infectious diseases Lung Health

