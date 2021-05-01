Diseases & Conditions
Don’t let vertigo spin out of control
This often scary condition can happen at almost any time.
Everyone experiences an occasional bout of feeling dizzy. But vertigo is a distinct type of dizziness, with an estimated 40% of adults suffering from it at least once in their lifetime — and the risk rises with age.
"Because vertigo often strikes out of the blue, an acute attack can be potentially dangerous by increasing your risk of a fall," says Dr. Howard LeWine, chief medical editor of Harvard Health Publishing. "While there is no cure for most causes of vertigo, there are ways to reduce symptoms during an attack and avoid recurrent episodes."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.