Diseases & Conditions
Do I need any more COVID vaccinations?
On call
Q. I had both doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine and had the newer bivalent booster in December 2022. Do I need any more COVID shots?
A. Advice on who should receive COVID vaccine boosters, and when, will remain in flux for at least another year and likely be a moving target long after. Compare this to the influenza vaccine, for which the CDC recommendations have stayed relatively stable. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine, with rare exceptions. The CDC works with the manufacturers of the influenza vaccines to help predict the ingredients most likely to target evolving mutations in the virus. Your doctor or pharmacist will recommend the type of flu vaccine that is best for you.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.