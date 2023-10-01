Do I need any more COVID vaccinations?

Q. I had both doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine and had the newer bivalent booster in December 2022. Do I need any more COVID shots?

A. Advice on who should receive COVID vaccine boosters, and when, will remain in flux for at least another year and likely be a moving target long after. Compare this to the influenza vaccine, for which the CDC recommendations have stayed relatively stable. Everyone ages 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine, with rare exceptions. The CDC works with the manufacturers of the influenza vaccines to help predict the ingredients most likely to target evolving mutations in the virus. Your doctor or pharmacist will recommend the type of flu vaccine that is best for you.