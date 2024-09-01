Cooling off heartburn

At some point, everyone experiences heartburn — that deep, painful burning sensation in the chest that can be so intense it's mistaken for a heart attack. Heartburn (also known as acid reflux) occurs when stomach acid flows backward into the esophagus, the tube connecting the mouth and stomach. It often happens when you eat too quickly or too much, or after you eat rich, spicy, or acidic foods.

Heartburn usually goes away on its own, but sometimes you need an over-the-counter remedy to get relief. For more severe and ongoing heartburn, you might need stronger medication. Which should you use, and when? Here's a breakdown.