Diseases & Conditions

Common summer skin rashes

What to do about prickly heat, poison ivy, and other uncomfortable skin reactions.

37b2dfd3-7d1e-4db7-90c7-8368f986b635
 Image: © LCOSMO/Getty Images

Sunburn is a big risk in the summer. You know the rules: seek the shade, wear protective clothing, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen (with an SPF of at least 30). But sunburn isn't the only summer skin problem.

Plant-related rashes

Many people are allergic to urushiol, an oil found in poison ivy and poison oak. Exposure occurs when you touch the plant directly, maybe while gardening, or indirectly, by touching an object that's picked up the oil (like a shoe). You can spread the oil wherever you touch your body until the oil is washed off. Two to 10 days later, the affected skin develops a red, itchy, blistering, oozing rash. It's not contagious, though you may feel like it's spreading. "The allergic reaction continues to unfold even after you've washed off the oil," says Dr. Jason Frangos, a dermatologist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The best treatment: a prescription-strength topical steroid, and an oral steroid for extreme cases. "An over-the-counter hydrocortisone treatment is too weak to help," Dr. Frangos notes. The rash may last for several weeks.

Prickly heat

When you perspire a lot, your clothing or even the material of a chair you're sitting on can block some of the openings in your skin that allow sweat to escape. This causes the ducts that carry sweat to the skin to become inflamed, creating a rash of small itchy bumps wherever the material touches you. It's called prickly heat, because you feel a prickly sensation as the bumps burst and sweat is released. But don't worry. "The best remedy is to let your skin breathe. Wear loose clothing, and make sure your skin is dry and cool," says Dr. Frangos. For immediate relief, try cool compresses or an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream.

Sun allergy

Sometimes the immune system mistakenly attacks as "foreign" components of skin that have been damaged by sun exposure. "Often during the first sunny days of the season, some people break out in an itchy rash on skin that's been exposed to the sun, like the face, ears, and neck. That reaction may lessen as summer wears on, though some people may need to stay carefully sun-protected all summer long," Dr. Frangos says.

Side effects from your medications

Certain medications can make some people sensitive to the sun's radiation, resulting in immediate sunburn. Prime suspects: certain antibiotics, thiazide diuretics, contraceptive pills, antihistamines, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen (Advil). "They lower your threshold to burn. It's best to seek the shade, wear sunscreen, and work with your doctor to see if an alternative treatment is available," Dr. Frangos advises.

When should you see a doctor?

Contact your doctor if one of these rashes persists and prevents you from sleeping, working, or relaxing. But it's different for poison ivy. "In most cases," says Dr. Frangos, "it's worth contacting your doctor just to get a prescription-strength medication that will improve your symptoms."

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Get ready for allergy season featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get ready for allergy season
Be wise about bee and wasp stings featured image

Staying Healthy

Be wise about bee and wasp stings
Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy featured image

Staying Healthy

Simpler way to test for true penicillin allergy
Allergies Skin and Hair

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.