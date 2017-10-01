Diseases & Conditions
A silent heart threat may actually be endangering your brain
Want to keep your mind sharp? Be aggressive about treating your high blood pressure.
Image: © adrian825/Thinkstock
If you're like a lot of people, you probably think of your heart when you think about blood pressure. But you should also think about your mind.
"High blood pressure is not just a disease or condition. It's actually a risk factor. It's a risk factor for heart disease and stroke, and it's a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia," says Dr. Natalia Rost, a stroke neurologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.