Calories burned in 30 minutes for people of three different weights
Calories burned chart by activity and weight, including walking, sports, and everyday household activities
While engaging in one of your favorite physical activities or exercises, you may have asked yourself, "How many calories do I burn while doing this?" Well, you may find your answer here. The table below lists the calories burned by doing dozens of activities listed by category (such as gym activities, training and sports activities, home repair etc.) for 30 minutes. Activities and exercises include walking (casual, race, and everything in between), swimming, jogging, yoga, and many more.
Calories Burned in 30-minute activities
|
Gym Activities
|
125-pound person
|
155-pound person
|
185-pound person
|
Weight Lifting: general
|
90
|
108
|
126
|
Aerobics: water
|
120
|
144
|
168
|
Stretching, Hatha Yoga
|
120
|
144
|
168
|
Calisthenics: moderate
|
135
|
162
|
189
|
Aerobics: low impact
|
165
|
198
|
231
|
Stair Step Machine: general
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Weight Lifting: vigorous
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Aerobics, Step: low impact
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Aerobics: high impact
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Bicycling, Stationary: moderate
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Rowing, Stationary: moderate
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Calisthenics: vigorous
|
240
|
306
|
336
|
Circuit Training: general
|
240
|
Rowing, Stationary: vigorous
|
255
|
369
|
440
|
Elliptical Trainer: general
|
270
|
324
|
378
|
Ski Machine: general
|
285
|
342
|
399
|
Aerobics, Step: high impact
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Bicycling, Stationary: vigorous
|
315
|
278
|
441
|
Training and Sports Activities
|
Bowling
|
90
|
108
|
Dancing: slow, waltz, foxtrot
|
90
|
108
|
125
|
Frisbee
|
85
|
105
|
125
|
Volleyball: non-competitive, general play
|
90
|
108
|
126
|
Water Volleyball
|
90
|
108
|
126
|
Golf: using cart
|
105
|
126
|
147
|
Gymnastics: general
|
120
|
144
|
168
|
Horseback Riding: general
|
57
|
70
|
84
|
120
|
144
|
168
|
Volleyball: competitive, gymnasium play
|
226
|
281
|
335
|
Walking: 3.5 mph (17 min/mi)
|
107
|
133
|
159
|
Badminton: general
|
114
|
141
|
168
|
Walking: 4 mph (15 min/mi)
|
135
|
175
|
189
|
Kayaking
|
150
|
180
|
210
|
Skateboarding
|
150
|
180
|
210
|
Softball: general play
|
141
|
180
|
210
|
Whitewater: rafting, kayaking
|
150
|
180
|
210
|
Dancing: disco, ballroom, square
|
165
|
198
|
231
|
Golf: carrying clubs
|
165
|
198
|
231
|
Dancing: Fast, ballet, twist
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Hiking: cross-country
|
170
|
216
|
252
|
Skiing: downhill
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Swimming: general
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Walk/Jog: jog <10 min.
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Water Skiing
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Wrestling
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Basketball: wheelchair
|
195
|
234
|
273
|
Ice Skating: general
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Racquetball: casual, general
|
210
|
252
|
293
|
Rollerblading/skating (Casual)
|
311
|
386
|
461
|
Rollerblading/skating (Fast)
|
340
|
421
|
503
|
Scuba or skin diving
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Sledding, luge, toboggan
|
199
|
247
|
294
|
Soccer: general
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Tennis: general
|
210
|
252
|
294
|
Basketball: playing a game
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Bicycling: 12-13.9 mph
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Football: touch, flag, general
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Hockey: field & ice
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Rock Climbing: rappelling
|
227
|
282
|
336
|
Running: 5 mph (12 min/mile)
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Skiing: cross-country
|
198
|
246
|
293
|
Snow Shoeing
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Volleyball: beach
|
240
|
288
|
336
|
Bicycling: BMX or mountain
|
255
|
306
|
357
|
Boxing: sparring
|
270
|
324
|
378
|
Football: competitive
|
270
|
324
|
378
|
Running: cross-country
|
255
|
316
|
377
|
Bicycling: 14-15.9 mph
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Martial Arts: judo, karate, kickbox
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Racquetball: competitive
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Rope Jumping (Fast)
|
340
|
421
|
503
|
Rope Jumping (Slow)
|
226
|
281
|
335
|
Running: 6 mph (10 min/mile)
|
495
|
360
|
420
|
Swimming: laps, vigorous
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Water Polo
|
300
|
360
|
420
|
Rock Climbing: ascending
|
226
|
281
|
335
|
Bicycling: 16-19 mph
|
360
|
432
|
504
|
Handball: general
|
360
|
432
|
504
|
Running: 7.5 mph (8 min/mile)
|
375
|
450
|
525
|
Bicycling: > 20 mph
|
495
|
594
|
693
|
Running: 10 mph (6 min/mile)
|
453
|
562
|
671
|
Outdoor Activities
|
Raking lawn
|
120
|
144
|
168
|
Gardening: general
|
135
|
162
|
189
|
Mowing lawn: push, power
|
135
|
162
|
189
|
Operate Snow Blower: walking
|
135
|
162
|
189
|
Carrying & stacking wood
|
142
|
176
|
210
|
Mowing Lawn: push, hand
|
165
|
198
|
231
|
Chopping & splitting wood
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Shoveling Snow: by hand
|
180
|
216
|
252
|
Home & Daily Life Activities
|
Sleeping
|
19
|
22
|
26
|
Reading: sitting
|
34
|
40
|
47
|
Standing in line
|
28
|
35
|
41
|
Cooking
|
57
|
70
|
84
|
Food Shopping: with cart
|
85
|
106
|
126
|
Playing w/kids: moderate effort
|
114
|
141
|
168
|
Heavy Cleaning: wash car, windows
|
135
|
162
|
189
|
Paint, paper, remodel: inside
|
142
|
176
|
210
|
Moving: household furniture
|
170
|
211
|
252
|
Moving: carrying boxes
|
210
|
252
|
294
Sources:
ACE Fitness. Physical Activity Calorie Counter.
Calorie Control Council. Get Moving! Calculator.
University of Rochester Medical Center. Calorie Burn Rate Calculator.
Harvard Heart Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.