Calories burned in 30 minutes for people of three different weights

Calories burned chart by activity and weight, including walking, sports, and everyday household activities

calories burened in 30 minutes

While engaging in one of your favorite physical activities or exercises, you may have asked yourself, "How many calories do I burn while doing this?" Well, you may find your answer here. The table below lists the calories burned by doing dozens of activities listed by category (such as gym activities, training and sports activities, home repair etc.) for 30 minutes. Activities and exercises include walking (casual, race, and everything in between), swimming, jogging, yoga, and many more.


Calories Burned in 30-minute activities

 

Gym Activities

125-pound person

155-pound person

185-pound person

Weight Lifting: general

90

108

126

Aerobics: water

120

144

168

Stretching, Hatha Yoga

120

144

168

Calisthenics: moderate

135

162

189

Aerobics: low impact

165

198

231

Stair Step Machine: general

180

216

252

Weight Lifting: vigorous

180

216

252

Aerobics, Step: low impact

210

252

294

Aerobics: high impact

210

252

294

Bicycling, Stationary: moderate

210

252

294

Rowing, Stationary: moderate

210

252

294

Calisthenics: vigorous

240

306

336

Circuit Training: general

240

    

Rowing, Stationary: vigorous

255

369

440

Elliptical Trainer: general

270

324

378

Ski Machine: general

285

342

399

Aerobics, Step: high impact

300

360

420

Bicycling, Stationary: vigorous

315

278

441

 

Training and Sports Activities

     

Bowling

90

108

  

Dancing: slow, waltz, foxtrot

90

108

125

Frisbee

85

105

125

Volleyball: non-competitive, general play

90

108

126

Water Volleyball

90

108

126

Golf: using cart

105

126

147

Gymnastics: general

120

144

168

Horseback Riding: general

57

70

84

Tai Chi

120

144

168

Volleyball: competitive, gymnasium play

226

281

335

Walking: 3.5 mph (17 min/mi)

107

133

159

Badminton: general

114

141

168

Walking: 4 mph (15 min/mi)

135

175

189

Kayaking

150

180

210

Skateboarding

150

180

210

Softball: general play

141

180

210

Whitewater: rafting, kayaking

150

180

210

Dancing: disco, ballroom, square

165

198

231

Golf: carrying clubs

165

198

231

Dancing: Fast, ballet, twist

180

216

252

Hiking: cross-country

170

216

252

Skiing: downhill

180

216

252

Swimming: general

180

216

252

Walk/Jog: jog <10 min.

180

216

252

Water Skiing

180

216

252

Wrestling

180

216

252

Basketball: wheelchair

195

234

273

Ice Skating: general

210

252

294

Racquetball: casual, general

210

252

293

Rollerblading/skating (Casual)

311

386

461

Rollerblading/skating (Fast)

340

421

503

Scuba or skin diving

210

252

294

Sledding, luge, toboggan

199

247

294

Soccer: general

210

252

294

Tennis: general

210

252

294

Basketball: playing a game

240

288

336

Bicycling: 12-13.9 mph

240

288

336

Football: touch, flag, general

240

288

336

Hockey: field & ice

240

288

336

Rock Climbing: rappelling

227

282

336

Running: 5 mph (12 min/mile)

240

288

336

Skiing: cross-country

198

246

293

Snow Shoeing

240

288

336

Volleyball: beach

240

288

336

Bicycling: BMX or mountain

255

306

357

Boxing: sparring

270

324

378

Football: competitive

270

324

378

Running: cross-country

255

316

377

Bicycling: 14-15.9 mph

300

360

420

Martial Arts: judo, karate, kickbox

300

360

420

Racquetball: competitive

300

360

420

Rope Jumping (Fast)

340

421

503

Rope Jumping (Slow)

226

281

335

Running: 6 mph (10 min/mile)

495

360

420

Swimming: laps, vigorous

300

360

420

Water Polo

300

360

420

Rock Climbing: ascending

226

281

335

Bicycling: 16-19 mph

360

432

504

Handball: general

360

432

504

Running: 7.5 mph (8 min/mile)

375

450

525

Bicycling: > 20 mph

495

594

693

Running: 10 mph (6 min/mile)

453

562

671
         

 

Outdoor Activities

     

Raking lawn

120

144

168

Gardening: general

135

162

189

Mowing lawn: push, power

135

162

189

Operate Snow Blower: walking

135

162

189

Carrying & stacking wood

142

176

210

Mowing Lawn: push, hand

165

198

231

Chopping & splitting wood

180

216

252

Shoveling Snow: by hand

180

216

252

 

Home & Daily Life Activities

     

Sleeping

19

22

26

Reading: sitting

34

40

47

Standing in line

28

35

41

Cooking

57

70

84

Food Shopping: with cart

85

106

126

Playing w/kids: moderate effort

114

141

168

Heavy Cleaning: wash car, windows

135

162

189

Paint, paper, remodel: inside

142

176

210

Moving: household furniture

170

211

252

Moving: carrying boxes

210

252

294

 

Sources:

ACE Fitness. Physical Activity Calorie Counter.

Calorie Control Council. Get Moving! Calculator

University of Rochester Medical Center. Calorie Burn Rate Calculator. 

 

