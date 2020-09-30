Cancer that starts in the vagina is called primary vaginal cancer. Primary vaginal cancer is rare. More commonly, cancer cells in the vagina are from cancer that started somewhere else, such as the cervix. There are two main types of primary vaginal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma.

Vaginal cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the vagina (birth canal).

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

To continue reading this article, you must log in .

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.