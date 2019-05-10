Pain

Undoing the harm: Tapering down from high-dose opioids

By , Contributor

GettyImages-578596836

For many years, health care providers like me were told that we were undertreating pain and that pain was a vital sign that needed to be measured. Concurrently, we were reassured that opioids were a safe and effective way to treat pain, with very little potential for development of abuse. As a result, opioid prescriptions in the United States skyrocketed. A common way to compare opioids is to calculate their strength relative to morphine, called morphine milligram equivalents, or MMEs. In 1992, our country dispensed 25 billion MMEs of prescription opioids; by 2011, that number had reached 242 billion. Meanwhile, opioid-related deaths and treatment admissions increased in parallel.

Over the past several years, we have come to recognize that high doses of opioids for patients with chronic, non-cancer pain can be extremely dangerous. Furthermore, there is increasing evidence that long-term opioid therapy is not very efficacious. Multiple studies culminated in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s 2016 Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, which states that providers "should avoid increasing dosage to 90 MME or more per day or carefully justify a decision to titrate dosage to 90 MME or more per day." As a point of reference, a commonly prescribed opioid is oxycodone, the medicine in the brand name Percocet. A 5-mg dose of oxycodone equals 7.5 MMEs, so you would reach the 90 MME threshold by taking 12 or more of these pills per day.

The guidelines raised several concerns among patients with chronic pain on high-dose opioids, as well as the providers who cared for them. Should patients on more than 90 MME be abruptly cut off? Should a rapid taper occur to get to the safe upper limit? What should be done if a patient has been on a stable, but high, dose of opioids for a long time and they are doing well? A recent open letter written by a group called Health Professionals for Patients in Pain and signed by hundreds of experts across the country made some scathing accusations: doctors and regulators believed that the 90 MME cutoff was an absolute dose limit, which led providers, pharmacists, and patients to come under suspicion; insurer-imposed barriers, pharmacy limitations, and metrics were then applied that adversely affected patients on high-dose opioids; and some patients had even turned to suicide or illicit substance use as a result of this unnecessary suffering.

The CDC responded promptly and clarified. Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, wrote a letter that explains several key items:

  • The guideline does not endorse mandated or abrupt dose reduction or discontinuation.
  • The guideline recommends tapering only when patient harm outweighs the benefit of opioid therapy.
  • The cutoff of 90 MME is actually for patients with new starts on opioids — not chronic opioid use.
  • The guideline recommends creating personalized plans for tapering, ensuring that it be slow enough to minimize opioid withdrawal, for example a 10% a week or even 10% a month decrease for those who have been on high-dose opioids for years.

The authors of the CDC guideline also responded with their own similar article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The FDA also weighed in, stating that opioids should not be abruptly discontinued in patients who have physical dependence. They continue: "When you and your patient have agreed to taper the dose of opioid analgesic, consider a variety of factors, including the dose of the drug, the duration of treatment, the type of pain being treated, and the physical and psychological attributes of the patient. No standard opioid tapering schedule exists that is suitable for all patients. Create a patient-specific plan to gradually taper the dose of the opioid and ensure ongoing monitoring and support, as needed, to avoid serious withdrawal symptoms, worsening of the patient’s pain, or psychological distress."

So where does this leave patients on high-dose opioids? First of all, if this applies to you, be safe. The combination of opioids and benzodiazepines (another class of sedating medications) can be extremely dangerous, and you should avoid taking both. Likewise, your provider should follow safe prescribing practices like seeing you at least every three months to assess if opioids are working for your pain, having you sign a pain treatment agreement, reviewing your prescription drug monitoring program history, prescribing you a naloxone overdose reversal kit, and performing random drug tests. Although some of these steps may feel punitive, they are designed to keep you safe and prevent you from developing an addiction. Additionally, in light of recent evidence demonstrating that opioids provide only limited benefit for chronic non-cancer pain, and given their known dangers, this may be the time to discuss a gradual tapering of opioids on a schedule that both you and your provider are comfortable with.

About the Author

photo of Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM

Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM, Contributor

Scott G. Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM, an attending emergency physician and assistant clinical director in the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is the director of B-CORE: The Brigham … See Full Bio
View all posts by Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Understanding Opioids: From addiction to recovery

Opioid use has exploded during the past two decades. Since 1999, sales of prescription opioids in the U.S. have nearly quadrupled. The good news is that there are a number of effective interventions for opioid addiction. These include self-help strategies, psychotherapy, medications, and rehabilitation programs. Consider using the strategies from Understanding Opioids: From addiction to recovery to discover new ways to cope with life’s inevitable difficulties.

Read More

Related Content

Ever worry about your gambling? featured image

Staying Healthy

Ever worry about your gambling?
Beyond appetite suppression featured image

Mind & Mood

Beyond appetite suppression
Is online gambling harming you? featured image

Mind & Mood

Is online gambling harming you?
Addiction Medications Pain Staying Healthy

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.