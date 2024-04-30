Contributor

Scott G. Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM, an attending emergency physician and assistant clinical director in the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is the director of B-CORE: The Brigham Comprehensive Opioid Approach and Education Program.

Dr. Weiner completed his residency training at the Harvard-Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and master of public health degree at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is on the executive board of the Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians.

His research focuses on technological innovations that improve the care of ED patients presenting with pain, including usage and optimization of online prescription drug monitoring programs and tablet-based screening tools.