Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM
Contributor
Scott G. Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM, an attending emergency physician and assistant clinical director in the department of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He is the director of B-CORE: The Brigham Comprehensive Opioid Approach and Education Program.
Dr. Weiner completed his residency training at the Harvard-Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and master of public health degree at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is on the executive board of the Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians.
His research focuses on technological innovations that improve the care of ED patients presenting with pain, including usage and optimization of online prescription drug monitoring programs and tablet-based screening tools.
Posts by Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM
Pain
New guidelines on opioids for pain relief: What you need to know
Pain
Right-sizing opioid prescriptions after surgery
Heart Health
Go to the hospital if you need emergency care, even in the era of COVID-19
Staying Healthy
What's in a number? Looking at life expectancy in the US
Scott Weiner, MD, MPH, FACEP, FAAEM
Opioids for acute pain: How much is too much?
Pain
Undoing the harm: Tapering down from high-dose opioids
Staying Healthy
Should you carry the opioid overdose rescue drug naloxone?
Pain
Too many pain pills after surgery: When good intentions go awry
Healthcare Disparities
Safe injection sites and reducing the stigma of addiction
Pain
Long-term use of opioids may depend on the doctor who prescribes them
