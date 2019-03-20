Harvard Health Blog

Over-the-counter cold and flu medicines can affect your heart

iStock-618523968
By , Contributor

As the cold and flu season continues this year, it is important to be aware that many of the most commonly used over-the-counter (OTC) remedies for congestion, aches, pains, and low-grade fevers contain medicines that can have harmful effects on the cardiovascular system. Chief among these medications are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and decongestants.

NSAIDs and your heart

Certain NSAIDs are associated with a small increase in the relative risk for developing a heart attack, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, increased blood pressure, and blood clots. NSAIDs relieve pain and inflammation by inhibiting an enzyme called COX that produces molecules called prostaglandins. However, this enzyme also has additional important effects throughout the body, which may impact cardiovascular risk. For example, the inhibition of a form of COX called COX-2 in the lining of blood vessels may influence blood vessel injury repair, relaxation, and clotting. The inhibition of COX-2 in the kidney may influence fluid retention, which may in turn affect blood pressure and heart failure symptoms.

Large population studies have demonstrated that the use of NSAIDs similar to those in OTC cold and flu remedies is associated with about two additional cardiovascular events (such as a heart attack or stroke) per 1,000 people per year among individuals without a history of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Among individuals with a history of CVD, this association increases to an additional seven or eight cardiovascular events per 1,000 people per year.

Importantly, these studies were primarily conducted in individuals who were using NSAIDs for long periods of time (more than a month) due to chronic pain or inflammatory conditions. Cardiovascular risk associated with NSAIDs decreases by using these medicines for the shortest duration and lowest dose and frequency as possible — as is often the case during short bouts of a cold or the flu.

Thus, among individuals who do not have CVD, the use of NSAIDs such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn) is usually a reasonable option for short-term symptom relief. For individuals who do have CVD, it is worth discussing use of NSAIDs with a doctor.

For individuals with CVD, it is often fine to use NSAIDs for a short duration if a different medication, such as acetaminophen (Tylenol), is not an option. In this case, however, the choice of NSAID may be important. Some data suggest naproxen and the COX-2 selective NSAID celecoxib (Celebrex) may have slightly lower associations with CVD in high-risk patients.

Certain individuals should definitely speak with a doctor before considering NSAIDs, even for just a few days. These include individuals who have heart failure; who are on blood thinners such as warfarin, rivaroxaban (Xarelto), apixaban (Eliquis), or dabigatran (Pradaxa); who take antiplatelet medications such as aspirin (Bayer, Bufferin), clopidogrel (Plavix), prasugrel (Effient), or ticagrelor (Brilinta); or who have had a recent heart attack, stroke, angina (chest pain), or coronary artery bypass surgery.

Decongestants and your heart

The oral decongestant pseudoephedrine (Sudafed Congestion, Suphedrin) also can affect the cardiovascular system. It acts on the "fight or flight" response to constrict, or narrow, blood vessels. This dries up runny noses and congestion, but may also lead to increases in blood pressure and changes in heart rate. The long-term effects of pseudoephedrine on outcomes such as heart attack and stroke have not been as well studied as they have for NSAIDs. However, clinical experience has demonstrated that in certain individuals who are especially sensitive to sudden changes in blood pressure or heart rate, these drugs can sometimes have harmful effects.

People without CVD can almost always safely tolerate the effects of these decongestants when used for short periods of time. As with NSAIDs, it is always best to use the lowest dose and frequency possible for the shortest amount of time.

For individuals with established CVD, however, it is likely best to avoid these medications. This is especially true in individuals with heart failure, difficult-to-control blood pressure, or coronary artery disease. In these cases, blood vessel constriction and abrupt changes in blood pressure and heart rate may not be as safely tolerated by the body.

Many OTC medicines for the cold and flu such as NSAIDs and decongestants can have negative effects on the cardiovascular system. These effects can have significant consequences — even during short-term use — for some people with established CVD. If you fall into this category, discuss your risk and alternative treatment options with your primary care physician or cardiologist.

About the Author

photo of Mark Benson, MD, PhD

Mark Benson, MD, PhD, Contributor

Mark D. Benson, M.D., Ph.D. is the Director of Preventive Cardiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). He is also a basic and translational researcher in the field.  Dr. Benson received his B.A. in biological … See Full Bio
View all posts by Mark Benson, MD, PhD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu? featured image

Staying Healthy

Fall shots: Who's most vulnerable to RSV, COVID, and the flu?
Why are cold symptoms worse at night? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why are cold symptoms worse at night?
Why does the flu cause body aches? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Why does the flu cause body aches?
Cold & Flu Heart Health Vitamins & Supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.