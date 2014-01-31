Cancer

New study adds caution to testosterone therapy for “low T”

Testosterone
By Patrick J. Skerrett, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Mass marketing of testosterone therapy may have men eager to try this seemingly simple fix. But the latest science should have them scratching their heads and putting away the credit card—at least for now.

A new study published in the online journal PLOS One shows an increase in the risk of having a heart attack in the months after starting testosterone therapy. The potential for danger was highest in older men. A report in the November 6, 2013, issue of JAMA showed that men who used testosterone therapy didn’t fare as well after artery-opening angioplasty as men who didn’t take testosterone.

A word of warning about these reports: neither was the type of study that can prove cause and effect. They can only show associations, or links. That means there’s no smoking gun here that testosterone therapy is harmful. But the studies do suggest caution.

On Friday, the FDA announced it would look into possible links between testosterone therapy and heart attack, stroke, or death in men taking FDA-approved testosterone products. In an announcement, it urged health care professionals to “consider whether the benefits of FDA-approved testosterone treatment is likely to exceed the potential risks of treatment.”

Potential risks as well as benefits

Millions of American men use a gel, patch, or injection to boost their testosterone levels. Getting extra testosterone can help those with truly low testosterone that is causing problems such as loss of bone and muscle or a low sex drive. What it can do for men with borderline low testosterone, or those without symptoms, is up in the air. As the February 2014 Harvard Men’s Health Watch reports, “The ongoing pharmaceutical marketing blitz promises that treating ‘low T’ this way can make men feel more alert, energetic, mentally sharp, and sexually functional.” What it doesn’t point out are the possible risks, according to Daniel Pendick, the newsletter’s executive editor.

Testosterone doesn’t immediately agree with a small number of men. They quickly develop acne, enlarged or tender breasts, or swelling in the ankles. In some men, testosterone causes an overproduction of red blood cells, which can increase the risk of developing blood clots inside arteries or veins.

The long-term risks aren’t really known. As the articles described above suggest, taking extra testosterone could pose problems for the heart. There are also worries that testosterone therapy could stimulate the growth of prostate cancer. But the evidence is mixed. Some studies, in fact, have shown that men taking testosterone have fewer heart problems. The link between testosterone therapy and prostate cancer is also murky.

What’s needed is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial, in which some men get testosterone and others get an inert substitute. In such a trial no one except some record keepers know who is getting what—not the volunteers or their doctors. If such a trial is done and it is large enough and lasts long enough, we should get clear answers on the benefits and risks of testosterone therapy. This wouldn’t come fast, or cheap. The Women’s Health Initiative, which tested in this way the benefits and risks of hormone therapy for women, took years and cost millions of dollars.

What to do today

Until such a trial is done, what’s a man to do in the face of such uncertainty? Take a cautious approach, advises the Harvard Men’s Health Watch:

  • Take stock of your health first. There may be other reasons than your testosterone level for fatigue, a low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and other symptoms attributable to low testosterone.
  • Get an accurate assessment. If you or your doctor think you might have low testosterone, have it measured between 7 am and 10 am, when testosterone is at its daily peak. Then confirm the result with a second test on a different day.
  • Be mindful of unknown risks. Ask your doctor to explain the various side effects for the different formulations of testosterone, such as gels, patches, and injections. Know what to look for if something goes wrong. And approach testosterone therapy with caution if you are at high risk for prostate cancer; have severe urinary symptoms from prostate enlargement; or have diagnosed heart disease, a previous heart attack, or multiple risk factors for heart problems.

Finally, “testosterone therapy is not a fountain of youth,” cautions the Men’s Health Watch. Don’t try it in hopes of channeling your more youthful physical or sexual self, of living longer or healthier, or of improving your memory or mental sharpness. Exercising more would be a safer—and probably more effective—approach for achieving those goals.

About the Author

photo of Patrick J. Skerrett

Patrick J. Skerrett, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Pat Skerrett is the editor of STAT's First Opinion and host of the First Opinion podcast. He is the former editor of the Harvard Health Blog and former Executive Editor of Harvard Health Publishing. Before that, he was editor of … See Full Bio
View all posts by Patrick J. Skerrett
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Men's Health Watch

Reading Harvard Men’s Health Watch each month is the simplest, easiest thing you can do to improve your health. In today’s fast-paced, information-packed world, it’s not always easy to do the right thing for yourself. But a few minutes each month with Harvard’s physicians in the pages of Men’s Health Watch can help you reduce your stress, lower your blood pressure, reduce your cancer risk, ease your joint pain, and live a healthier life.

Read More

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Practical pointers about protein featured image

Heart Health

Practical pointers about protein
The lowdown on a low heart rate featured image

Heart Health

The lowdown on a low heart rate
Heart Health Men's Health Prostate Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.