Nutrition

Feeling gassy — is it ever a cause for concern?

GettyImages-1063752208
By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Everyone does it, but no one talks about it. No, not that topic — the fact that we pass gas every day. In fact, the average person produces between 1/2 and 1 liter of gas daily and passes gas about 10 to 20 times. Annoying? Well, sometimes. Embarrassing? Possibly. But is excess gas ever a cause for concern?

A healthy digestive system

Intestinal gas is a normal part of digestion. “While people may not like it when they do it, especially at inappropriate times, it’s just a sign of a regular, healthy digestive system at work,” says Dr. Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist with Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

Gas is produced when bacteria in the digestive system break down food. Intestinal gas contains mostly hydrogen and methane, with small amounts of other gases like hydrogen sulfide, which give gas a bad odor. Yet most components of intestinal gas are odor-free.

But can you ever be too gassy — and is frequent gas ever a problem?

Which foods you eat — and how you digest them — can increase gas production. For instance, as people age, they often have trouble digesting foods that contain short-chain carbohydrates called FODMAPs, a term that stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols.

“These foods are either not digested or incompletely digested, which causes increased fermentation by gut bacteria and ultimately creates more gas,” says Dr. Staller.

Foods with gas-producing FODMAPs

Common foods with gas-producing FODMAPs include broccoli, beans and lentils, wheat, garlic, onions, apples, and some fruit juices. But FODMAPs are also present in some surprising foods, like avocadoes and cherries.

People sometimes turn to sugar-free foods as a means to manage their weight, and many of those contain sorbitol or other sugar alcohols, FODMAPs that are also readily fermented in the gut. Lactose — the sugar in milk and dairy products — is a FODMAP as well, and gas is a common consequence of lactose intolerance.

“This range of foods is why someone distressed by excess gas might consider speaking with a nutritionist to help identify possible problem ones, and then design a strategy to either decrease the portion sizes or to completely eliminate them and replace them with other foods,” says Dr. Staller.

In many cases, a person may tolerate smaller amounts of a gas-producing food, but a heavy dose creates excessive gas. For instance, you may have trouble digesting a glass of milk or a bowl of ice cream, but be fine with cream in your coffee.

If you need extra help controlling excess gas, you can try an over-the-counter product like Beano or Gas-X before eating. These help reduce excess gas, pressure, and bloating. “There’s no harm in using them, but be mindful that they don’t work for everyone, and you should stop taking them if you don’t feel noticeably better after six weeks,” says Dr. Staller.

Does gas increase as we age?

While it may seem like you produce more gas with age, that is not true, says Dr. Staller. “Older people often just have an increased awareness of their gas, so it feels like they produce more.” He adds that it’s common for sphincter muscles to weaken with age, so people lose some ability to hold gas in, making it more noticeable, especially in social situations.

Is excess gas ever cause for concern?

While gas is normal, there are times when it could be a red flag for a serious health issue. If gas occurs more frequently than usual, or if it’s accompanied by other symptoms, like abdominal pain, weight loss, fever, or bloody stools, you should speak with your doctor.

“These symptoms could be signs of a digestive disorder, such as celiac disease, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn’s disease,” says Dr. Staller.

Otherwise, realize that gas is a small reminder that your digestion is working as it should.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

The Sensitive Gut

When your digestive system is running smoothly, you tend not to think about it. Once trouble begins, your gut — like a squeaky wheel — suddenly demands your attention. This Special Health Report, The Sensitive Gut, covers the major sources of gastrointestinal distress: irritable bowel syndrome, gastric reflux, upset stomach, constipation, diarrhea, and excess gas. It also includes a special Bonus Section describing how emotional stress and anxiety can cause gastrointestinal distress.

Read More

Related Content

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer? featured image

Men's Health

What lifestyle changes can help me avoid prostate cancer?
More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline featured image

Mind & Mood

More evidence suggests multivitamins slow cognitive decline
Protect yourself from falls outside the home featured image

Staying Healthy

Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Healthy Aging

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.